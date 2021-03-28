Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Exelon worth $496,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.