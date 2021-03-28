Morgan Stanley Boosts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $26.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPP. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

