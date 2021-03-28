Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,113,783 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $548,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 784.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595 over the last ninety days.

U opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

