Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,014,136 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of Match Group worth $530,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ MTCH opened at $138.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.68.
In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
