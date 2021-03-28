Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monro by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 263,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 154,590 shares during the period.

Monro stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 219,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

