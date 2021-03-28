Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,131,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $5,613,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,537 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,001.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,416 shares of company stock valued at $94,669,312. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $350.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.20 and its 200-day moving average is $332.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

