Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.30 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.10. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOMO. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.45 on Friday. Momo has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Momo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Momo by 31.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

