Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,900 shares, an increase of 453.2% from the February 28th total of 109,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MOGO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,713. The stock has a market cap of $275.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

