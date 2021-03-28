Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for $323.76 or 0.00578740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $25.42 million and approximately $30,185.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00221637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00873457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00078134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00028191 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 78,506 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

