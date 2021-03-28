MIR COIN Market Capitalization Achieves $6.36 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MIR COIN has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $59,905.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

