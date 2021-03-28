Michael Ruane Buys 490,000 Shares of Reward Minerals Limited (ASX:RWD) Stock

Reward Minerals Limited (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane acquired 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,090.00 ($49,350.00).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reward Minerals alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Ruane acquired 50,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,150.00 ($5,107.14).

On Monday, January 18th, Michael Ruane acquired 130,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,680.00 ($12,628.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Reward Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash resources in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Lake Disappointment sulphate of potash project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements, as well as a granted mining lease and miscellaneous license located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Reward Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reward Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.