MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

