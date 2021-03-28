MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 27,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

