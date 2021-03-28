Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $939.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:MTD traded up $45.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,163.08. 94,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,131.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,109.69. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $611.82 and a one year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,675,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

