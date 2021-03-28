Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LON MTRO traded up GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 114.55 ($1.50). 508,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,186. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £197.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Robert Sharpe purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

