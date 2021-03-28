MetaHash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $762,708.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $51.48 million and approximately $762,708.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00220081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.48 or 0.00887479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00079122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028719 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,625,952,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,456,390,130 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

