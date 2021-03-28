Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.56. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 16,553 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,198 shares of company stock worth $338,452 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.