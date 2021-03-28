Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Down 61.4% in March

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCMJ. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCMJ remained flat at $$9.93 on Friday. 8,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

