MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in MercadoLibre by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

MELI stock opened at $1,431.97 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,674.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,503.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,949.25 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

