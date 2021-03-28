MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,097.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $1,097.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.00 or 0.00613684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00064922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00024255 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

