Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medpace by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,930,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $1,225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,920,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,066 shares of company stock valued at $37,514,737. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

