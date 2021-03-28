Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:DR opened at C$7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$224.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$2.96 and a 52 week high of C$7.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

