Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 219.8% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.