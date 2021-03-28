McDonald’s Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.61. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 149,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

