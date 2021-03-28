Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $72,008,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $89,600,000 after purchasing an additional 602,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.