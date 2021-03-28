Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after buying an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $58,580,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $69.04 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

