Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $371,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $244.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.91 and its 200-day moving average is $200.06. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

