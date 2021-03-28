Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

