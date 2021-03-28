Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 152.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $52.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.