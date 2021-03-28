Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KeyCorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,597 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in KeyCorp by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,863,000 after purchasing an additional 246,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.