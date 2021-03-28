Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

