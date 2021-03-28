MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Boosted by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. MasTec makes up 3.5% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $28,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 137,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,342 shares of company stock worth $9,645,348 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.