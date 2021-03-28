MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.19% of MasTec worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $90.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $99.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 108,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,348 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

