Martinrea International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$5.85 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.18.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

MRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

