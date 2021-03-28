MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,355 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,782,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI opened at $89.85 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

