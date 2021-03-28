MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $4.92 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

