MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $386,000 Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,992,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

YALA stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

