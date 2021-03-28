MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Shares of 69,919 China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.