MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Shares of 373,728 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Li Auto stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

