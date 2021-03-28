Mark Riggs Sells 2,235 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total value of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,586.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71.

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total value of $688,130.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.