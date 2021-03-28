Mariner LLC Purchases 84,905 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $101.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

