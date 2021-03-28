Mariner LLC Has $14.57 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL opened at $241.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.