Mariner LLC Has $14.57 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,336,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL opened at $241.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

