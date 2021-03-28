Mariner LLC Has $11.90 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $330.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $207.18 and a 52 week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

