Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,591 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

