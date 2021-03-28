Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.