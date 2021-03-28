Mariner LLC Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95,522 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

