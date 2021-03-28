Mariner LLC Buys 44,185 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 44,185 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

