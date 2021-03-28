Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $298.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.26 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

