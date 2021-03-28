Mariner LLC Acquires 98,570 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $228.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

